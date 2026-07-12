Johan Manzambi to SNUB Newcastle! Aston Villa 'finalising' transfer for Freiburg star

Aston Villa are in the process of finalising a move to sign midfielder Manzambi from Freiburg, dealing a significant blow to their Premier League rivals.

While Newcastle United had previously reached a comprehensive agreement with Freiburg for a package worth over £50 million, the 20-year-old had yet to commit to the Tyneside project.

That hesitation allowed Villa to accelerate their own interest. The Athletic indicate the club ramped up their pursuit of Manzambi following the devastating news regarding Amadou Onana, who sustained a knee ligament injury at the 2026 World Cup with Belgium. Manzambi could now directly fill in for Onana, and the opportunity to play Champions League football next season is believed to have shifted the momentum in Villa's favour.







