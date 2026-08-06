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'He's a very important person for me' - Joao Pedro hails new Chelsea signing as Xabi Alonso plots Stamford Bridge revolution
A mentorship reunited in west London
Pedro has opened up on his deep personal bond with new Chelsea signing Welbeck, revealing that the veteran forward played a crucial role in his adaptation to life in the Premier League. The two strikers have been reunited for a third time, having previously shared dressing rooms at both Watford and Brighton.
Speaking from the club's pre-season tour, Pedro delivered a glowing appraisal of the 35-year-old’s character and influence. "Personally, Danny is a very important person for me in life," Pedro told Chelsea’s official website. "When I came to England, I didn’t speak English, but he always tried to be around me to support me and help me develop.
"This will now be the third time that we have played together and I think, as he did with me in the past, he will give support to everyone in the squad."
- AFP
Welbeck's role in Alonso's new-look Blues
Despite his veteran status, Welbeck arrived at Stamford Bridge following a productive campaign where he netted 13 goals for Brighton. Chelsea are believed to have paid a fee in the region of £7m to secure his services on a two-year contract, providing Alonso with much-needed experience.
The duo have already begun building their on-pitch chemistry under the new regime, as Welbeck did start together with Pedro during the club's pre-season 1-0 loss against Juventus on Wednesday. Discussing his teammate's arrival, Pedro added: "Danny is this guy; he is very helpful and wants the best for everyone around him and for the team. Everyone knows that he is a top player. I’m looking forward to playing alongside him again and I think he will be a very good person to have in the group."
Caicedo endorses veteran striker's impact
Pedro is not the only former Brighton star thrilled to see Welbeck in Chelsea blue. Midfielder Moises Caicedo, who made the move from the South Coast in a British-record deal three years ago, also spoke warmly of the striker's arrival.
"When he arrived here, I gave him a hug because I was so happy when he signed," Caicedo explained during the pre-season preparations. "As a player and as a person, Danny is top. He helped me a lot when I arrived at Brighton. He was so important for me and to have him here at Chelsea, it feels good.
"I am so happy to have him here and he is going to help us a lot for sure. With his mentality, he has everything and he is going to be so important for us."
- AFP
'Immense pride' for the new signing
For Welbeck, the move represents a final major chapter in a storied career that has spanned some of England's biggest clubs. The forward revealed that the opportunity to represent the Blues was one he could not turn down, citing his conversations with Alonso as a deciding factor.
"When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride," Welbeck stated. "I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection. I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud."
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