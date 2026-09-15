JJ Gabriel requests to leave Manchester United ahead of potential record-breaking appearance

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have been struck by a major development after highly-rated 15-year-old prospect JJ Gabriel submitted formal notice of his intention to leave the club. Nicknamed 'Kid Messi', the talented forward has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford after requesting to cancel his registration with immediate effect. The timing comes as a severe shock, particularly with United having planned to include him in the senior squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Brighton.

Had he featured against Brighton, Gabriel was firmly in line to become the youngest-ever player to represent Manchester United in a competitive fixture.