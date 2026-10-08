Jarell Quansah opens up on Thomas Tuchel trust and 'favourite position' as he battles former Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold for England spot

The competition for defensive spots remains fierce, but Quansah views his battle with Alexander-Arnold as a tactical advantage rather than a personal clash. Having spent years together at Anfield, the Leverkusen star appreciates the contrasting qualities they offer the national squad.

"I feel like I can bring a lot of power down the side and Trent is so good at picking teams off from right-back with his passing," Quansah explained. "We're very different. Different games and different teams require different players. I've played with him so long, it was nice to be back out there with him - he’s an outstanding player."

Despite his capable displays on the flank, the recent central assignment against Czechia allowed him to return to his roots. "I feel like it’s probably my favourite position to play, to be honest," he admitted. "I love playing there, I've played there since I was probably 10 or 11 years old. So it was nice to be back there. It was something different as well with England. It was nice to be able to do it at Wembley."



