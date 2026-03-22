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Jamie Vardy comes up clutch! Ex-Leicester & England cult hero plays key role as Cremonese escape Serie A relegation zone
Vardy's magic touch at the Tardini
Despite turning 39, Vardy still knows how to make his mark when it matters most. Having come on in the 67th minute for Antonio Sanabria, the former Leicester captain took very little time to turn the tide. With Parma's defence unbalanced and searching for an equaliser, Vardy controlled a difficult ball on the left before delivering a delightful pass that put Jari Vandeputte in the perfect position to double his side's advantage. Cremonese had previously taken the lead through Youssef Maleh's goal in the 54th minute.
'We needed that!'
The English striker's impact was also celebrated on social media by the player himself, aware of the importance of these three points in the survival race. Through his Instagram profile, the striker wanted to send a clear message to the entire Cremonese community, commenting on the result: "We needed that! Great performance from the team today, let's build from this!"
Giampaolo transforms Cremonese
Marco Giampaolo's debut as Cremonese coach couldn't have been better. The coach revolutionised the team's tactical setup, deploying a 4-2-4 formation that was relentless in possession, completely disrupting Carlos Cuesta's Parma. The team's fluid passing dominated the first half, with Vandeputte and Federico Bonazzoli coming close to taking the lead on several occasions, the latter having a goal disallowed for offside.
When asked whether he preferred Sanabria over other strikers, Giampaolo said: "His characteristics. He has those of a striker, and he needed a certain level of work. In this match, I thought he was better suited to the tasks and roles assigned to him, and I think he responded well: he worked hard, and I saw him participate. The choice arose from the nature of the match and the characteristics of Sanabria, Djuric, and Vardy, which are different."
- AFP
What's next for Leicester legend?
Following this standout performance, the pressure will be on the coaching staff to determine if Vardy is ready for a more consistent run in the starting XI. His ability to change a game from the bench is a luxury, but his chemistry with Vandeputte and the rest of the attacking unit might tempt Cremonese into using him as a primary weapon from the first whistle in upcoming fixtures. Cremonese will be back in action in their bid to move away from the relegation zone when they host Bologna at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on April 5.
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