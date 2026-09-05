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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Jamal Musiala set for dramatic Bayern Munich return against Schalke after scary pre-season collapses

J. Musiala
V. Kompany
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bundesliga

Jamal Musiala is poised to make a highly anticipated return to the Bayern Munich matchday squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga encounter with Schalke 04. The German international has been sidelined since the start of the 2026-27 campaign following a series of alarming health incidents during the club's summer preparations.

  • Bayern boost as Musiala returns to squad

    Bayern are set to welcome Musiala back into the fold for their upcoming Bundesliga encounter against Schalke 04 at the Veltins-Arena. According to reports from Sky Germany, the 23-year-old playmaker has been included in the travelling party for the Saturday afternoon kick-off, marking a significant milestone in his recovery process. Musiala has not featured for the Bavarian giants in a competitive capacity so far this season, missing the opening three fixtures of the 2026-27 campaign while undergoing medical evaluations and specialized training programs.

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  • VINCENT KOMPANY BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images

    Kompany prepares to welcome back star man

    Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Musiala is on the verge of returning to competitive action following a period of enforced rest and medical monitoring. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Kompany noted that the final decision regarding the player's involvement would be dependent on how he reacted to the team's final training session.

    At the time, the Belgian manager explained the club's cautious stance, stating: "He’s had a good, full week of training. Things are looking up for him, he’s doing well. We’ve already explained how we’re handling this. Jamal is in a good phase right now. We’ve been dealing with the situation for a while now."

    "We’ll see how he is in training today and then make the decision that’s best for Jamal and the team. Today we will make a decision with Jamal with regards to how he handles the training session. Serge Gnabry will not be available this week, hopefully next week. The main priority is that he feels well."

  • Addressing the neurological health concerns

    The football world was left in shock during the summer when Musiala suffered a collapse during a friendly victory over 1. FC Heidenheim. This was not an isolated incident, as the attacking midfielder had previously collapsed during a Telekom Cup match against RB Leipzig. Musiala later moved to clarify his situation publicly, revealing that he had been diagnosed with brief, temporary but easily treatable episodes of absence, which are caused by a neurological dysfunction.

    Kompany has been vocal about the club's management of the condition, emphasizing that the medical department is fully equipped to handle any future occurrences. The former Burnley boss has attempted to normalize the situation to reduce public pressure on the young star. In a recent briefing, Kompany said it wouldn't be "a big deal" if Musiala were to collapse again as he copes with the neurological issue. He further added: "If it does happen again in 40, 50, 60 days' time or in 40, 50, 60 games' time, then it's no longer a big deal for us. We know how to deal with it and some stage he's just going to be a totally normal athlete again."

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  • MusialaGetty Images

    Navigating the Bundesliga and European horizon

    Musiala’s return comes at a vital time for teh Bundesliga giants as the fixture list begins to congest with the start of European competition. Musiala was officially included in Bayern's squad for the Champions League on Thursday against Bodo/Glimt. Having a fully fit Musiala is essential for Kompany’s tactical flexibility, especially as the team looks to build on their early season momentum.

Bundesliga
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB