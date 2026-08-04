'Stay and fight!' - Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly to snub Manchester United interest

Former Arsenal Under-18s coach Wilshere has urged Lewis-Skelly to stay in North London and fight for his place in the first team.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilshere praised the youngster's development. He said: "Last year was interesting to watch for Myles because I think he probably never experienced that. All the way through the academy, him and Ethan Nwaneri were probably always the best players in their age group. The academy have done a really good job of giving him the right challenge at the right time, but then all of a sudden he faced a bit of adversity. I was really happy for Myles with the way he managed it."

Wilshere added: "Forget the ability and all of that, the one thing that I love about Myles is his character and personality and he's never let that leave him. When I'd watch on the TV, it would sometimes go to Myles on the bench and he would still cheer every moment. He's a character who wants to feel love and he gives a lot of love as well.

"He obviously found his way at the end of the season playing in the Champions League final, in my opinion, in his best position. I'd like to see him stay and fight for it because I believe he's good enough to find his way in that team. I believe he can do that."