Ivan Toney slams official for off-mic comment amid Al-Ahli VAR drama as England striker matches long-standing record with crucial Saudi Pro League goal

Toney’s social media fury did not stop there. The Al-Ahli striker doubled down on his criticism by posting two explosive Instagram stories, providing a full account of his frustration with the officiating and the VAR room.

In his first post, Toney questioned the integrity of the decisions, writing: "Two of these actions went to VAR and one didn't. It's actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye. And without saying too much that may get me in trouble, it's clear what's being influenced here!!!"

He continued by addressing the referee's conduct: "Also with the referee telling us to concentrate on a different competition whilst VAR is going on is beyond me. And to add with the referee agreeing that the first one was a penalty in the 90+ minute like that's going to help. But listen I guess I'm probably the bad guy for speaking some truths and pointing out questionable decisions or sh*t refereeing."

Toney concluded his social media outburst with a scathing second post, mocking the quality of the officiating by adding a clown emoji: "Next time if needed I can bring someone from my area that doesn't have a clue about football to do a MUCH better job than some of these [clowns]!!!!!"