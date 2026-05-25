"It's painful for him": A BVB professional is having a disastrous 2026

Manager Niko Kovac said afterwards that the foul, punished only with a yellow card, was "almost an assault". Five days later, though, Couto was fit again and played the full 90 minutes on the opening day of the Bundesliga season. Thirty-three matchdays later, it was once again the 90+5th minute when the full-back took centre stage. In Bremen, he played a key role in sealing the 2-0 win.

That strike took his season's tally to six goal contributions (three goals, three assists), a 500 per cent improvement on his underwhelming previous campaign. After two seasons, he has delivered too little for his €25 million transfer fee and is in danger of being labelled a flop.

Early in the campaign he strung together several starts and visibly sharpened his game, trimming the technical errors, improving positional sense, and winning more one-on-one duels as his physical engagement rose. He drifted inside more often and delivered better crosses, contributing to five of his six goal involvements in the first half of the campaign.