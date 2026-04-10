Referee dropped by UEFA for rest of season after controversial decisions in Barcelona's Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

While UEFA’s focus was on the Cubarsi dismissal, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was angered by a different incident during the 2-0 defeat. The German manager criticised officials after Marc Pubill appeared to handle the ball inside the penalty area following a short goal kick from goalkeeper Juan Musso.

"I don't know why VAR didn't intervene," Flick told Movistar. "We all make mistakes, but what's the point of VAR? I can't understand it. It should be a penalty, a second yellow card, and a red. This is what can't happen."