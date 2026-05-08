'He got angry!' - Ismael Kone opens up on Roberto De Zerbi feud after Tottenham boss accused of being 'an a*shole' to Canada international

Kone has since addressed the situation publicly. While acknowledging the disagreement, the midfielder insisted the conflict came down to differing football philosophies rather than personal hostility. He described the disagreement as a clash of ideas between two people passionate about the game.

"We are two people who love football, but with two different visions," Kone explained to Gazzetta. "He truly has an incredible passion. At that time, I was having some difficulties and probably wasn't able to give him what he wanted right away. I had a good time in Marseille; it was a great experience.

"I remember the skill of my teammates and the warmth of the fans. I will never be grateful enough for what I experienced there, even if it didn't go the way I wanted. I will never say anything bad about Roberto: maybe he could have been more patient with me and I could have avoided responding. Things happen. It was an argument like many others: he wants one or two touches in the middle of the pitch, but I need some freedom. I want to look for the play. He knew it, but that day he got angry."