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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi branded a “real a*shole’ by Jesse Marsch for treatment of Canada star Ismael Kone at Marseille
Marsch pulls no punches over De Zerbi conduct
Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast on CBS Sports Golazo America, Marsch provided a blunt assessment of De Zerbi’s coaching methods. While praising Kone’s recent development in Serie A with Sassuolo, the Canada boss took aim at how the current Tottenham manager handled the young talent during their time in Ligue 1.
“You know, when I took over the team, I think Ismael was a raw, talented person,” Marsch said on the podcast. “And since then, I’ve talked to him a lot about discipline and concentration and everything from what that means in his daily life, in his nutrition, in his sleep habits, in the way he trains and the way he shows up every day, in the way he plays, in his overall intelligence. Going to Italy and playing for a team that was newly promoted, and having to fight through a situation like that in a very organised league, he’s played an incredibly important role in that team and had a great year.”
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The Marseille fallout revealed
The tension between Kone and De Zerbi reportedly reached a breaking point during a training session at Marseille. After the midfielder failed to follow specific tactical instructions, De Zerbi allegedly humiliated the youngster in front of his team-mates, telling him to leave the pitch and "call your agent" to find a new club because he would not play for him again.
Marsch highlighted this period as a major hurdle for the 23-year-old, stating: “So I mean, it would probably be easy to say that Ismael is the one. Not just from what I’ve done with him and what the national team has done with him but also what he’s been able to achieve in his career, and the steps he’s been able to make through difficulty I might add. Because it wasn’t easy with De Zerbi and Marseille. De Zerbi was a real, real a**hole with him and he stayed strong. He never doubted himself. He found a new situation, and now look at him flourishing. Let me reiterate. De Zerbi was a real a**hole with him.”
Contrasting fortunes in Italy and England
Since escaping the difficult environment at Marseille, Kone has rebuilt his reputation in Italy. After joining Sassuolo on an initial loan that was eventually made permanent for €10m, the Canadian international has become a vital cog for the Serie A side, scoring six goals in 32 appearances this season. Marsch believes this resurgence proves the player's mental fortitude in the face of De Zerbi's hostility.
In contrast, De Zerbi has faced a turbulent time since moving to the Premier League. Currently at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian tactician is struggling to find consistency in North London. Spurs have found themselves in an uncharacteristic battle at the wrong end of the table, with De Zerbi tasked with pulling the club away from a disastrous relegation scrap.
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A star on the rise for Canada
Kone has matured under Marsch’s tutelage, shedding his "raw" tag to become a standout starter for Canada. His consistent performances in Serie A with Sassuolo, who currently sit 10th in the table, serve as a direct response to his earlier struggles under De Zerbi. As he continues to flourish in Italy, the midfielder is now preparing for this summer’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, where he will lead his country in Group B against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland.