Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi branded a “real a*shole’ by Jesse Marsch for treatment of Canada star Ismael Kone at Marseille

Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast on CBS Sports Golazo America, Marsch provided a blunt assessment of De Zerbi’s coaching methods. While praising Kone’s recent development in Serie A with Sassuolo, the Canada boss took aim at how the current Tottenham manager handled the young talent during their time in Ligue 1.

“You know, when I took over the team, I think Ismael was a raw, talented person,” Marsch said on the podcast. “And since then, I’ve talked to him a lot about discipline and concentration and everything from what that means in his daily life, in his nutrition, in his sleep habits, in the way he trains and the way he shows up every day, in the way he plays, in his overall intelligence. Going to Italy and playing for a team that was newly promoted, and having to fight through a situation like that in a very organised league, he’s played an incredibly important role in that team and had a great year.”