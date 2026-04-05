Inzaghi decides his future… Will he turn his back on Al-Hilal for Italy?

It is often claimed that what attracted Inzaghi to the Gulf were the astronomical financial figures, a claim he has categorically denied.
The Al-Hilal manager emphasised: “That’s wrong. Making money is obviously a joy – that’s clear – and he is now the highest-paid manager in the world on €27 million net per year – but what brought me here were other considerations; I didn’t need the money.”
He explained his true motives, saying it was “the desire to try a completely new experience in a completely new environment”.
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He added: “My years at Inter were very satisfying professionally – a league title, three Super Cups, two Coppa Italia titles, two Champions League finals – but they were also very exhausting. I felt the need to continue playing football at a high level, but away from the pressure that had become too much for me to bear.”.