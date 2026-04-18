Inter Miami player ratings vs Colorado Rapids: Lionel Messi's stunning game-winner spoils Colorado Rapids 30th anniversary party in front of nearly 76,000

DENVER -- It was the Colorado Rapids 30th anniversary of their first match. But Lionel Messi was keen to remind the nearly 76,000 in Colorado that it was his first-ever trip to Denver. And he did not disappoint.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was sensational at Empower Field, scoring two goals and assisting another to power the Herons to a 3-2 thriller over Colorado. The Rapids went down 2-0 in the first half, but responded with some magic of their own thanks to strikers Rafa Navarro and Darren Yapi. In the end, Messi was too difficult, too determined to overcome.

In front of the second largest crowd in MLS history, Messi got to work early after Yannick Bright was brought down in the box by Josh Atencio in the 17th minute. While the call was questionable, after a VAR was done, the Argentine clinically finished past Zack Steffen, sending the heavy Inter Miami contingent in the stands into party mode. And he wasn't just done yet in the first half. Messi took advantage of a poor turnover by Colorado near the box and found German Berterame on a perfect cross in the box to double the advantage.

Yet, in the second half - perhaps due to Colorado's famed mile high altitude - the Rapids struck back. Rafa Navarro took on five defenders in space and cleanly slotted it past Dayne St. Clair - who should have stopped the striker's shot. Then Darren Yapi followed just six minutes later, capitalizing on what looked like yards of space to level. But in the end, Messi sent a timely reminder of why he is largely considered the greatest player of all-time as he got the ball in front of four defenders in the box and with an assassin's touch shot the ball past both Atencio and Lucas Herrington.

It was a big moment for a Inter Miami side who hadn't won its last two fixtures. It was even bigger for Guillermo Hoyos, who was promoted to manager after Javier Mascherano abruptly left the club midweek.





GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Empower Field...