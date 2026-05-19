"I'm good at playing the ball and providing assists," Undav told Sky, "but he has real composure in front of goal. That clinical finishing."
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"If I had that, I could score more goals": VfB striker Deniz Undav envies a Bayern Munich star
Speaking about the 32-year-old, who has been the Bundesliga's top scorer three years running since arriving in Munich, Undav noted, "It strikes me that with every shot on goal, he pauses for a split second, takes a quick breath, and only then shoots. That composure in front of goal is vital for a striker, because it makes his shots more accurate," said Undav.
The German international continued: "If you practise that every day, you become ice-cold, and if I had even a little bit of that, I'd score more goals."
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Deniz Undav, on the eve of the cup final against Bayern: "We can rattle them."
Kane has scored an incredible 58 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions this season. His 36 Bundesliga strikes were central to Bayern's successful title defence.
Undav, who has helped VfB secure Champions League qualification, finished second in the Bundesliga scoring charts with 19 goals. Across all competitions, the 29-year-old has 25 goals and 14 assists in 45 appearances.
On Saturday, Undav and his teammates aim to cap off their season by beating FCB in the DFB-Pokal final. "There's a clear favourite, and that's FC Bayern. There's no need to pretend otherwise, but anything can happen in a single match," said Undav, looking ahead to the clash with Kane. "We're preparing well; we know how good Bayern are. We know we can disrupt them, we can rattle them."
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Deniz Undav is eyeing a celebratory kebab in Berlin.
Should they triumph at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Undav already has a clear plan for the post-match feast: "If we win, everyone's having a kebab. No getting around it. I'll watch a few YouTube videos beforehand about the top five kebab spots in Berlin and pick the best ones," the striker said.
Two days before the cup final, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann will announce the German squad for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday. Despite recent headlines about his relationship with Nagelsmann, Undav remains in contention for a place and emphasised, "If I'm selected, I'll be over the moon." "There's nothing better than playing for your country; that's always been my goal. I was already over the moon at the European Championship, even if it was only seven minutes."
Undav earned his first of seven senior caps in March 2024, starting in the 2-0 win over France. He then joined the DFB squad for the 2024 European Championship, coming on for seven minutes against Hungary in the 2-0 group-stage victory.
Deniz Undav's statistics for VfB Stuttgart
Games
116 goals
Goals
57 assists
Assists: 30
30