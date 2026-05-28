Ibrahima Konate to LEAVE Liverpool this summer as contract extension talks break down

In a significant blow to Arne Slot’s defensive plans, Konate is now set to depart Liverpool as a free agent this summer. The 27-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in a matter of weeks, and while both parties had been locked in discussions for several months, talkSPORT reports that those talks have ultimately collapsed without a resolution.

The defender had previously hinted that his future remained on Merseyside, suggesting as recently as April that a deal was imminent. "There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way," Konate stated at the time. He added: "For sure, there is a big chance that I'm here next season. This is what I've always wanted."