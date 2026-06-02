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Ibrahima Konate closes in on Real Madrid move just days after confirmation of Liverpool exit
Shock Anfield exodus brings emotional end to trophy-laden spell
The 27-year-old defender leaves Anfield after five successful seasons that yielded numerous major honours, including the Premier League title in 2025. Following the official announcement of his release, the centre-back took to social media to express his genuine shock and sadness regarding how his time on Merseyside concluded, having previously stated that an extension was close.
His exit coincides with the high-profile departures of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. However, while those two legends received emotional farewells during the 1-1 draw against Brentford, the French defender was completely denied a proper send-off from the supporters before his contract officially expired.
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Real Madrid secure agreement for French centre-back
According to an exclusive report from Onze Mondial, Real Madrid have capitalised on the situation and reached a firm agreement to secure the highly sought-after defender on a free transfer. The Spanish heavyweights have long been admirers of the powerhouse centre-back, and landing a player of his calibre without a transfer fee represents a massive coup. Personal terms are understood to be completely finalised between the European giants and the player's representatives, with the defender keen to embark on a new challenge in La Liga after racking up 183 appearances in English football.
Presidential election holds key to final confirmation
However, the completion of this high-profile transfer still hinges on a crucial internal political matter in Spain. The publication understands that for the deal to be officially confirmed, Florentino Perez must first earn re-election as the club president. This pivotal presidential vote is scheduled to take place on Sunday, and its outcome will dictate the immediate future of Real Madrid's transfer business. While a change in leadership remains highly unlikely, Konate must wait for the formal voting process to conclude before putting pen to paper on his lucrative new contract with the Spanish heavyweights.
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World Cup campaign precedes Madrid unveiling
What's next for the defender is shifting his immediate focus entirely to international duty with Les Bleus. Konate is currently preparing for this summer's FIFA World Cup, aiming to anchor the French defence to global glory. Once his international campaign concludes, a swift official announcement and presentation in Madrid will formally signal the start of his exciting new chapter.