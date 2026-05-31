On Sunday, the dethroned English champions announced the departure of the former Bundesliga player. Shortly afterwards, Konate grabbed headlines with an emotional statement on social media.
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"I am deeply saddened," says Ibrahima Konate, offering a candid glimpse into his feelings as he bids farewell to Liverpool FC
"I am deeply saddened that I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to you all at the last match," the 27-year-old wrote to LFC fans on Instagram. "At the time, I didn't know that it would be the last time I'd wear this shirt in front of you." His words suggest that Konate was genuinely taken aback by the breakdown in contract talks with Liverpool's hierarchy.
Although talks over an extension to his expiring contract had dragged on for several months, just a few weeks ago a happy ending still seemed likely. After the Merseyside derby win over Everton in mid-April, Konate had said, "There have been talks with the club and we are close to an agreement." L'Equipe reported at the time that only "a few details" remained, with the defender adding, "I think everyone has wanted this for a long time and we are on the right track. Things are moving forward."
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Ibrahima Konate is expected to join FC Bayern.
However, the anticipated deal did not materialise. Reports intensified on Friday, and the club clarified the situation on Sunday. An official statement read: "Liverpool FC can confirm that Ibrahima Konaté will leave the club this summer as his contract expires." The statement added that Konaté departs Anfield with "gratitude and appreciation for his contribution".
Konate joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €40 million and went on to win the English league title in 2025, among other honours. "I arrived as a young player with big dreams and today I leave with memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life," the defender said. It had been "an honour" to play for Liverpool. He concluded: "This is not an easy farewell. But now it is time for a new challenge and a new chapter. See you soon."
L'Equipe reports that Premier League rivals Chelsea, Champions League holders PSG and Bayern Munich are all interested, while Footmercato claims Saudi champions Al-Ittihad are "lying in wait" for the centre-back.
Liverpool FC's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Aleksander Isak Forward Newcastle United 2025 €145m Florian Wirtz Midfielder Bayer Leverkusen 2025 €125m Hugo Ekitike Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2025 €95 million Darwin Núñez Attack Benfica 2022 €85 million Virgil van Dijk Defence Southampton 2018 £84.65m Alisson Becker Goalkeeper AS Roma 2018 €72.5m Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder RB Leipzig 2023 €70 million Naby Keita Midfield RB Leipzig 2018 £60 million Luis Díaz Forward FC Porto 2022 €49 million Milos Kerkez Defence AFC Bournemouth 2025 €46.9m