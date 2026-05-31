"I am deeply saddened that I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to you all at the last match," the 27-year-old wrote to LFC fans on Instagram. "At the time, I didn't know that it would be the last time I'd wear this shirt in front of you." His words suggest that Konate was genuinely taken aback by the breakdown in contract talks with Liverpool's hierarchy.

Although talks over an extension to his expiring contract had dragged on for several months, just a few weeks ago a happy ending still seemed likely. After the Merseyside derby win over Everton in mid-April, Konate had said, "There have been talks with the club and we are close to an agreement." L'Equipe reported at the time that only "a few details" remained, with the defender adding, "I think everyone has wanted this for a long time and we are on the right track. Things are moving forward."