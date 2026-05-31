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"I am deeply saddened," says Ibrahima Konate, offering a candid glimpse into his feelings as he bids farewell to Liverpool FC

Premier League
Transfers
Liverpool
I. Konate

French international Ibrahima Konate's departure from Liverpool FC is now official.

On Sunday, the dethroned English champions announced the departure of the former Bundesliga player. Shortly afterwards, Konate grabbed headlines with an emotional statement on social media.

  • "I am deeply saddened that I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to you all at the last match," the 27-year-old wrote to LFC fans on Instagram. "At the time, I didn't know that it would be the last time I'd wear this shirt in front of you." His words suggest that Konate was genuinely taken aback by the breakdown in contract talks with Liverpool's hierarchy.

    Although talks over an extension to his expiring contract had dragged on for several months, just a few weeks ago a happy ending still seemed likely. After the Merseyside derby win over Everton in mid-April, Konate had said, "There have been talks with the club and we are close to an agreement." L'Equipe reported at the time that only "a few details" remained, with the defender adding, "I think everyone has wanted this for a long time and we are on the right track. Things are moving forward."

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  • konate⒞Getty Images

    Ibrahima Konate is expected to join FC Bayern.

    However, the anticipated deal did not materialise. Reports intensified on Friday, and the club clarified the situation on Sunday. An official statement read: "Liverpool FC can confirm that Ibrahima Konaté will leave the club this summer as his contract expires." The statement added that Konaté departs Anfield with "gratitude and appreciation for his contribution".

    Konate joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €40 million and went on to win the English league title in 2025, among other honours. "I arrived as a young player with big dreams and today I leave with memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life," the defender said. It had been "an honour" to play for Liverpool. He concluded: "This is not an easy farewell. But now it is time for a new challenge and a new chapter. See you soon."

    L'Equipe reports that Premier League rivals Chelsea, Champions League holders PSG and Bayern Munich are all interested, while Footmercato claims Saudi champions Al-Ittihad are "lying in wait" for the centre-back.

  • Liverpool FC's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Aleksander IsakForwardNewcastle United2025€145m
    Florian WirtzMidfielderBayer Leverkusen2025€125m
    Hugo EkitikeForwardEintracht Frankfurt2025€95 million
    Darwin NúñezAttackBenfica2022€85 million
    Virgil van DijkDefenceSouthampton2018£84.65m
    Alisson BeckerGoalkeeperAS Roma2018€72.5m
    Dominik SzoboszlaiMidfielderRB Leipzig2023€70 million
    Naby KeitaMidfieldRB Leipzig2018£60 million
    Luis DíazForwardFC Porto2022€49 million
    Milos KerkezDefenceAFC Bournemouth2025€46.9m

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