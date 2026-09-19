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Diego Simeone targets €70m Bundesliga sensation Ibrahim Maza as Atletico Madrid prepare ambitious transfer raid
Atleti reignite their midfield search
Atletico have firmly set their sights on a familiar target as Diego Simeone looks to reinforce his midfield options. The Spanish giants have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old Algerian playmaker, Maza, and have wasted no time making their intentions known.
According Bulinews, Atletico's sporting hierarchy have already contacted Leverkusen to express their interest. However, prising the talented attacking midfielder away from the Bundesliga outfit will not be straightforward, as Leverkusen have no intention of letting their rising star leave.
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A hefty €70m asking price
Maza has established himself as a highly coveted asset, meaning Atletico face a difficult financial hurdle. After joining Leverkusen from Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2025 for a reported €12 million, his market value has skyrocketed. With his current contract running until June 2030, a potential transfer would now command a fee in the region of €70 million.
Atletico’s interest is nothing new. According to beIN Sports journalist Hafid Derradji, the Spanish side even tabled a €35 million bid while Maza was still at Hertha. That proposal was swiftly rejected, but it clearly did not deter Simeone’s side from keeping a close eye on his development.
Premier League heavyweights are lurking
It is easy to see why Europe's elite are circling. Maza has been in scintillating form for Leverkusen this season, cementing his status as an undisputed starter. The Algerian international has already contributed one goal and two assists in just four starts, missing only the club's Europa League opener due to illness.
Atletico are not the only heavyweights monitoring the situation. Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City both showed concrete interest in the youngster over the summer. Leverkusen remained resolute during that window, making it entirely clear that selling the 20-year-old was completely off the table.
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Leverkusen prepare a lucrative renewal
To ward off Atletico and the looming Premier League threat, Leverkusen are taking proactive steps. Reports from Bild suggest the German club are already working intensely on a contract extension that would tie Maza down well beyond his current 2030 expiry date.
Initial talks with the player's representatives began last week, though an official agreement has yet to be reached. Leverkusen’s primary goal is to retain their midfield maestro by offering significant financial incentives to convince him to stay.
The proposed deal will include a substantial salary increase. This would serve as a major financial boost, building significantly upon the €3 million per season he currently earns in Germany.
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