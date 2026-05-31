"I'm proud to have made history at Milan, but I want to start a new chapter in my career," Leao told the Portuguese TV channel Sport TV.
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"I want to start a new chapter": A superstar could open the door for FC Bayern
"I feel ready to play in a different league. I've given my all for Milan, but it's time to take on new challenges," the Portuguese forward continued.
Although he is under contract until 2028, his comments strongly hint at an early exit this summer, especially since he will again miss out on Champions League football with the Rossoneri after their fifth-placed Serie A finish. The club's failure to qualify for Europe's elite competition has already triggered a shake-up, with manager Massimiliano Allegri and sporting director Igli Tare among those shown the door.
His comments suggest he could be available for a fee well below his €175m release clause, with reports indicating Milan would accept around €50m for the 26-year-old.
- Getty Images
Reports suggest that FC Bayern made a serious move for Rafael Leao last year.
Could Leao's surprisingly low price tag lure FC Bayern Munich back into the race? Last summer, the German record champions were closely monitoring the technically gifted forward, with *kicker*reporting that FCB officials had already met with Leao's agents.
The deal collapsed soon after, reportedly because Leao grew frustrated when Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, abruptly halted talks; the club was known to be pursuing other targets. Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao then emerged as the favoured winger target, yet the Spaniard remained in Bilbao. Instead, Bayern signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool, and the Colombian quickly became a key figure in Vincent Kompany's side, helping them secure the domestic double and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Leao stayed in Milan for a mixed campaign, and the reported fallout from last year makes a fresh approach unlikely. Nevertheless, the German champions are once again pursuing a new forward, ideally someone who can challenge Diaz on the left and back up Harry Kane in the centre. On paper, Leao's profile fits that brief.
Rafael Leão: Manchester United or Turkey?
Bayern Munich were once at the forefront of the race for Anthony Gordon, but FC Barcelona have now secured his signature. Other candidates include RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and AFC Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi, though both would command fees well above the €50 million that Leao would apparently cost 'only'.
When announcing his departure, the star dribbler did not specify his preferred destination. Manchester United is reported to be his favoured choice, while Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also pursuing him.
The forward has spent seven years at Milan, joining from OSC Lille in 2019 for a fee just under €50 million. After four strong campaigns between 2021 and 2025—culminating in 21 league goals as Milan won the 2021/22 Scudetto—a move to a bigger club seemed likely as early as last year.
Such rumours had circulated in previous years, so his contract extension in June 2023 was celebrated as a major coup. After a strong first half of the 2023–24 season, however, Leao's form dipped sharply. Since January he has contributed to only three goals, a slump that contributed to Milan's failure to secure Champions League qualification.
- Getty Images
Rafael Leão: His 2025/26 statistics
Games
31 goals
Goals
10 assists
Assists
3