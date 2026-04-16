Claire Hutton, Lindsey Heaps control midfield, but defensive miscues hurt Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Lilly Reale - USWNT Winners and Losers

The U.S. women’s national team hadn’t lost since Oct. 23, 2025 - until Tuesday. A 1-0 defeat to Japan in Seattle wasn’t cause for alarm, but rather part of the process as head coach Emma Hayes continues evaluating a 26-player pool in this rare three-game series.

“When you play the best teams, you’ve got to do everything on one and two touch, and you’ve got to move it into areas, out of areas, and switch the field,” Hayes said postgame. “I thought at times we took too long to do it.”

The group that earned a 2-1 win on Saturday was loaded with experience. For the second match, though, Hayes opted for a complete reset, rolling out an entirely different starting XI at a rain-soaked Lumen Field.

Some players seized the opportunity. Claire Hutton, just 20, wore the captain’s armband and helped dictate tempo and possession. Others, however, may have slipped down the depth chart after costly mistakes. Phallon Tullis-Joyce, making the start in goal, conceded at the near post — a strike that could have been prevented.

With one match left against the AFC Asian Cup champions, Hayes is expected to lean closer to the more experienced group from the opener, though a few tweaks remain possible. Emily Sonnett could slot into the backline, while Avery Patterson or Lilly Reale may get another look at outside back to spell Gisele Thompson.

There’s no clear blueprint for Hayes’ rotation, but after the USWNT’s first loss in more than 10 games, there’s added weight to finishing the series on a high.

“I’m a developer of players,” Hayes said. “They need to go through these things. It’ll get us one step closer to where we are. But we cannot always simply play just for the result. But, yes, we don’t like to lose.”

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Lumen Field...