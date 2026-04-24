Kompany is repeatedly confronted with a tricky selection headache: who starts on the right and who on the left? Both players are comfortable on either flank. In the first half of the season, when both were in the starting XI, he typically deployed Laimer on the right and Stanisic on the left. Lately, however, he has flipped them, as seen in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and Wednesday’s DFB-Pokal semi-final versus Bayer Leverkusen.

“I’ll answer very honestly,” Kompany said at Friday’s press conference. “We review this at least once a week in the coaching room. None of us knows whether Konrad or Stani is better on the left or the right. If you ask me which of the two plays best on each wing, I can’t say. That’s a luxury.”