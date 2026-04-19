After Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart clinched the club’s 35th Bundesliga title, Joshua Kimmich spoke to DAZN with a broad smile. Yet when asked who handled the team’s celebrations, his tone turned solemn. “Actually, Serge is the one responsible for the atmosphere,” he said.
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“I hope we can make up for it somehow,” said Serge Gnabry, whose injury has hit FC Bayern Munich hard
Serge Gnabry was absent from Bayern’s match against VfB Stuttgart after suffering a bizarre and unfortunate injury during Saturday’s final training session. The attacking midfielder is also likely to miss the World Cup with Germany in the USA, Canada and Mexico because of a torn adductor muscle.
Before kick-off, manager Vincent Kompany called the incident “very unfortunate”, explaining: “It happened during the penalty shoot-out. It was really very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise. We wish him all the best. Serge has done an incredible amount for us this season.”
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Serge Gnabry is sweating on his World Cup participation.
Bayern have lost not only a key player but also the squad’s joker. Kimmich has lost his closest and longest-serving friend in the dressing room: “We miss him terribly, both off the pitch and on it. It’s a massive loss.” “We’ll miss him as a player and as a person,” added Kimmich. “I hope we can pick up the pieces somehow.”
It remains uncertain whether Gnabry will miss not only the final stretch of the Bundesliga season but also the World Cup, and the outlook is grim, according to Bayern sporting director Max Eberl: “He is composed, but it is, of course, tragic. He’s 30 and I don’t know how much longer he’ll play, but this might be his last chance to take part in a World Cup,” he said.
Club president Herbert Hainer echoed those sentiments, adding, “It’s bitter, and I’m truly sorry. I tried to call him today but couldn’t get through. I understand—sometimes you don’t feel like picking up. We’ll lift his spirits, of course.”