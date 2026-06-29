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'I don’t give a sh*t!' - Jesse Marsch explains 'performative' on-pitch 'heroes' speech to Canada players after historic World Cup knockout victory
Defending the post-match huddle
Marsch gathered his players in a tight circle on the turf immediately after Stephen Eustaquio secured a 1-0 win in the second minute of stoppage time. The American coach told his group they had become "Canadian heroes" in a passionate speech. When questioned about the optics of such a public display, Marsch was typically blunt about those who find his methods cringeworthy.
“Look, people like to say it’s performative to meet on the pitch,” Marsch said during his post-match press conference. “I don’t give a sh*t what people have to say. All I care about is our own team and what we do together. It’s hard because after the game, everybody gets pulled away in a million different directions by the media and so you don’t really have a chance to be with your team unless you take that moment right there.
“I always try to get the leaders to speak because, again, they’re Canadian. This is their national team but I wanted to voice to them how important a moment this will prove to be for the sport in the country… it’s a pleasure to be their coach and the responsibility I feel to them specifically is what motivates me every day to try to prepare and create a platform for them to be their greatest. I think they did that today.”
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Investing in the national identity
Marsch has fully leaned into his role north of the border, even singing the national anthem before kick-off. Despite his Wisconsin roots and past role as a USMNT assistant, he feels a deep connection to the values of his current squad.
“Look, I am American and I'm proud to be American but I do think that the ideals and the characteristics of Canadian people fit me really well,” the 52-year-old explained. “They value kindness, they value generosity. I think it's a country that is very welcoming to outsiders, appreciates you for the things you do more than the things you say. And sometimes I know that Americans… we get a certain rap for being boisterous, for being arrogant, for being outwardly vocal. And I know that in many ways that does describe me and people, or at least people love to describe me that way. But again, I don't give a sh*t.”
Praise for match-winner Eustaquio
Beyond the defiance, Marsch also showed a softer side when discussing Eustaquio, whose late winner sent Canada into the last-16 for the first time in their history. The midfielder has endured a difficult period personally, losing both of his parents in the space of a year. Marsch was quick to highlight why the Porto loanee was the perfect person to provide the tournament's biggest moment for Les Rouges.
“Steph is one of the people in the team that I think is the most reliable and understands what we're trying to achieve as a group,” the coach stated. “Obviously, with everything that he's been through with his parents passing away. He and his brother are really close and really tight. I couldn't think of a more deserving human being in a group of incredible human beings. Maybe Steph is the most deserving to have a moment like that. I'm really happy for him – and I think from somewhere his parents are looking down and they saw that.”
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Shifting focus to the round of 16
With a knockout victory finally in the bag, Canada now look ahead to a clash with either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston. The team has been boosted by the return of Alphonso Davies, who provided a spark in the latter stages against South Africa after seven weeks on the sidelines. The 25-year-old defender is expected to start in the round of 16 as Canada face the biggest test of their 2026 campaign yet.