According to Bild, Arthur Theate, Hugo Larsson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya are set to join the Premier League, potentially earning SGE up to €100 million. The club intends to plough the proceeds into the planned squad overhaul under new manager Adi Hütter. "There will be changes to the squad," club spokesman Axel Hellmann has already announced.
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Huge transfer windfall from players leaving? Eintracht Frankfurt could be in for €200 million
Theate, whose many qualities have nonetheless been overshadowed by an unfortunate season in Frankfurt, has reportedly attracted interest from AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, and is said to be open to a move. Eintracht Frankfurt will consider offers in the region of 15-20 million euros.
Bild reports that the club is aiming higher for Larsson, valuing the Swede at around €35–40m. Like his team-mate, Larsson suffered a loss of form after a promising pre-season, which ultimately cost him a place at the World Cup. Graham Potter left him out of the squad for the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
"He received a call telling him he wasn't in the squad and Hugo is completely devastated. He was in the running the whole time, but now he won't be there," Swedish portal Fotbollskanalen quoted an insider as saying. As a result, Larsson will miss the chance to showcase his talents on the World Cup stage. He has previously been linked with English clubs and Atlético Madrid.
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FC Bayern are pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt's highly rated youngster Nathaniel Brown.
Meanwhile, reports suggest even greater interest in Bahoya, with Tottenham Hotspur monitoring the 21-year-old attacker closely. He is said to be available for €40 million should Spurs make a serious move for the Frenchman. Bahoya began the season brightly, but his form slipped alongside the team's. A brief resurgence in February and March (one goal, three assists) was followed by a full month on the sidelines in April.
Beyond the three potential sales, a move also looms for German international Nathaniel Brown. He is reported to have already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, with club talks underway. Eintracht Frankfurt value him at €60m, while the champions expect to pay around €50m. According to Sky, Frankfurt will not block Brown's exit.
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Eintracht Frankfurt: Could Can Uzun be next out the exit?
Can Uzun has attracted interest from several major clubs and could leave Eintracht Frankfurt as early as next summer, just two years after his arrival. The 20-year-old enjoyed a strong season, registering ten goals and six assists and emerging as one of the club's few bright spots. English and Italian suitors are monitoring his situation; AC Milan and SSC Napoli are among the most interested parties.
Yet the first concrete approach is expected to arrive from Turkey. According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Galatasaray are preparing a 40 million euro bid. That figure is likely to draw only a wry smile from sporting director Markus Krösche, however, as Sky reports that Eintracht value the player at least 60 million, especially with his contract running until 2029.
That figure is unlikely to satisfy Frankfurt, especially since the technically gifted attacking midfielder will showcase his ability at the World Cup. Uzun has been included in Turkey's squad and already impressed with a goal and an assist in their 4-0 friendly win over North Macedonia.