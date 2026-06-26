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Revealed: How much Elliot Anderson will earn at Man City as midfielder agrees long-term deal ahead of British record transfer
A bumper contract at the Etihad
Anderson is set to put pen to paper on a lucrative five-year contract with Man City that reflects his new status as a cornerstone of the club's future. According to The Athletic, the England international will earn a salary in the region of £300,000 per week if all performance-related bonuses are met during his stay in Manchester. The agreement also includes a club option to extend the deal by a further 12 months, effectively tying him to the champions until 2032.
The financial package represents a significant commitment from City, who are eager to secure the best domestic talent to bolster their midfield ranks. Having already seen key figures depart, the hierarchy was determined to provide the incoming management with a world-class engine room.£50 bonus
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Smashing the British transfer record
To secure Anderson's services, City have agreed to pay a fixed fee of £116 million ($153m) with no additional add-ons included in the deal. This figure not only surpasses the club-record £100 million that City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021, but it also establishes Anderson as the most expensive British player in football history.
Forest have proved to be incredibly tough negotiators throughout the summer window. The Tricky Trees had previously rejected a £106m bid as they held out for a fee that would set a new benchmark in English football. For a player who joined Forest from Newcastle for just £35m in 2023, the profit represents an extraordinary bit of business for the East Midlands club.
Medical scheduled during World Cup duty
Despite being thousands of miles away on international duty, the wheels of the transfer are turning rapidly. The Athletic report adds that Anderson has been granted permission to undergo a medical in New York on Friday while he remains with the England squad. The Three Lions are currently preparing for their World Cup clash against Panama at the MetLife Stadium, but the player will take a brief detour to finalise the formalities of his move to the Etihad.
Anderson has been a standout performer for Thomas Tuchel's side in the United States, starting both group games against Croatia and Ghana. His meteoric rise has made him one of the most sought-after midfielder in Europe this summer. City have moved quickly to beat off competition after Manchester United withdrew from the race due to the rising costs.
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Replacing legends in the City engine room
The arrival of Anderson is part of a wider rebuild as City prepare for life after Pep Guardiola. With Bernardo Silva recently completing a move to Real Madrid, the club identified a desperate need for fresh energy and creativity in the final third. Anderson's statistics from the 2025-26 season, where he featured in every single league game for Forest, suggest he has the durability and quality required to step into a high-pressure environment.
City may not be finished there, however, with reports suggesting they are also tracking Sandro Tonali as part of a potential £200m midfield recruitment drive. For now, Anderson is the priority, and his official unveiling is expected shortly after England conclude their World Cup commitments. As the club transitions into a new era, landing the most expensive British player in history sends a clear message of their ruthless intent to re-establish their domestic dominance.