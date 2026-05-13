He was earmarked to play up front as a striker. The curious tale behind Niklas Süle's collapsed transfer has now been laid bare

At the time, Süle was turning out for SV Darmstadt 98's youth setup. Reports indicate that he had already agreed a transfer to the club.

The transfer collapsed when the Bertolt-Brecht-Schule, FCN's partner school, declined to admit him, prompting his parents to block the move to Franconia.

Curiously, the club had earmarked him as a striker for further development. Instead of moving to Nuremberg, Süle later joined TSG Hoffenheim.