De Cat is pushing for a swift decision on his next club, according to reports. As well as BVB, he has held talks with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen about his sporting future.

FC Bayern have also been repeatedly linked with De Cat in recent months, though HLN claims that move remains a step too far for the versatile central midfielder.

On Thursday evening, signs pointed to his departure from his boyhood club. After Anderlecht's 3-1 win over St. Truiden, De Cat crossed Lotto Park in flip-flops and broke down in tears, seemingly certain that the match would be his last at home for the club.

Anderlecht have accepted his likely exit but are holding out for a fee of at least €25 million, a sizeable sum given his contract runs until 2027.