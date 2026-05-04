According to Bild, VfL Wolfsburg are closely monitoring the attacking player.
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He is still waiting for his first appearance: another Bundesliga club is reportedly interested in VfB Stuttgart's summer signing
Wolves, currently fighting relegation, are reportedly competing with Bundesliga rivals SC Freiburg—Darvich's former club—for the youngster's signature. The 19-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut since arriving from FC Barcelona in the summer, instead featuring exclusively for the reserve side in the 3. Liga, so a departure in the near future cannot be ruled out despite his contract running until 2029.
According to the report, Stuttgart would only part with the playmaker for a fee of well over three million euros. A loan move to the 2. Bundesliga or abroad appears more likely, as this would allow Darvich to gain vital match practice at a higher level.
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Wolfsburg: Could relegation boost Darvich's prospects?
In that respect, Wolfsburg might have an advantage over Freiburg, who reached the Europa League semi-finals. With two matchdays remaining, VfL sit in 16th place, the relegation spot. They trail the safety zone (Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln) by six points, a gap that can now only be bridged on paper. Instead, their focus is on the teams below them. St. Pauli occupy 17th place on the same points tally, while bottom-of-the-table 1. FC Heidenheim trail by only three points.
On the final matchday, Wolfsburg will host St. Pauli in a potentially decisive showdown, while this weekend they first tackle Bayern Munich at home.
VfB Stuttgart, meanwhile, is keen to build long term with Darvich, who has impressed in the 3. Liga with ten goals and four assists. "Noah would be ready; he's really developed well recently," Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß told Bild at the end of February, praising the German U21 international and hinting at first-team appearances: "I'm very pleased with his development. He has a lot to offer, which qualifies him for bigger challenges. He needs to continue exactly on this path."
Darvich: Is there strong interest from clubs in the 2. Bundesliga?
Since his move from FC Barcelona's reserve team last summer, Darvich has failed to break into Stuttgart's first-team squad. The 20-year-old was included only once, on Matchday 2 against Gladbach. A loan move is now considered the most likely outcome, with several 2. Bundesliga clubs already expressing interest, according to Sky.
Previously, he had spent six years in Freiburg's youth setup (2017–2023) and established his reputation with the German U17s in 2023, captaining the side to both the European and World Championship triumphs. In between, Darvich took the bold step of moving from Freiburg to Barcelona, where he gained valuable experience with the first team alongside Robert Lewandowski and co., albeit only in friendlies.
Noah Darvich: Performance data and statistics for VfB Stuttgart II
Games 27 goals Goals 10 assists Assists 4