According to journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano on Onda Cero, the German international "lost his temper" in the dressing room during a training session, confronting full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapping him. It was said to be the culmination of several run-ins between Rüdiger and Carreras.

The Athletic also reported a separate altercation in which Rüdiger is said to have confronted an unnamed teammate, an argument allegedly started by the 33-year-old. The centre-back later apologised for his behaviour and invited the squad and their families out for a meal last Friday.

This is not Rüdiger's first disciplinary issue this season. After the dramatic Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, team-mate Josip Stanisic publicly criticised the centre-back's on-pitch conduct. Getafe defender Diego Rico, only a few weeks ago, reiterated his criticism of Rüdiger's "brutal and dangerous" challenge on him, saying the centre-back had "crossed the line" and "wanted to smash my face in".

These incidents come at a sensitive time, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann monitoring Rüdiger's form and discipline ahead of the 2026 World Cup.