He is also hoping for a clash with Germany at the World Cup. VfB Stuttgart’s multi-million-euro signing still has something to prove

Since then, he has managed just 30 minutes of playing time across six Bundesliga matches, picking up a single assist against FC St. Pauli. Arevalo provided a strong reminder of the potential this pacey dribbler possesses during his first—and so far only—appearance for the reserves in the 3. Liga. In the 3-1 win over SV Waldhof Mannheim, he scored one goal and set up another. Beyond that outing, however, little has gone according to plan. All parties had anticipated more from the transfer.

Before facing St. Pauli, he was left out of the Bundesliga matchday squad four times, a spell that also saw him drop down to the second team. He was also omitted from the club’s Europa League squad. “We can only put a limited number of players on the list. The others are currently a step ahead,” Hoeneß explained his decision at the time in February. “Jeremy comes from a different league, a different culture. We had naturally hoped things would go a bit faster. Nevertheless, we knew that such a situation could arise.”

Was the move to the ambitious Bundesliga too early for Arevalo? Not necessarily. As Hoeneß had predicted in the summer, the options up front were limited at the time of the transfer, as evidenced by the 0-0 draw with TSG Hoffenheim shortly before the short winter break. Despite a glaring lack of cutting edge in the final third, the VfB coach made only two substitutions—and just one in attack, bringing on Chris Führich for Tiago Tomas. Like Bouanani, Tomas had already been pressed into service up front; both are more effective when operating from deeper positions.

Bilal El Khannouss was away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ermedin Demirović—who had netted five goals since early October after an impressive start to the campaign in Deniz Undav’s absence—was sidelined by a complex foot injury. His recovery took longer than expected, delaying his return until the Bundesliga restart in early January. That sequence of events effectively cleared the path for Arevalo to make his debut.