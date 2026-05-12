"He is absolutely devastated": Bitter World Cup news for Bundesliga star

Moments earlier, Fotbollskanalen reported that Larsson would miss the World Cup: "He got a call informing him he wasn't in the squad, and Hugo is absolutely devastated. He's been part of the squad the whole time, but now he won't be there," the Swedish website quotes an insider as saying.

Larsson had been a regular in the squad for Sweden's recent training camps, yet he did not play a single minute in the play-off matches against Ukraine and Poland in March.

His most recent outing came in Sweden's 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Kosovo in September 2025, after which the 21-year-old missed several matches because of a muscle injury.