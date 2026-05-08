Jose Mourinho is edging closer to a return to crisis-hit Real Madrid. Sky Sports reports that the Portuguese, who previously managed the club from 2010 to 2013 and is still under contract at Benfica, is now the frontrunner—though he has two non-negotiable demands.
Translated by
He has two bold demands: Jose Mourinho's spectacular return to Real Madrid is drawing nearer
According to the report, Real Madrid officials met with Mourinho's management team at the start of the week to advance negotiations, and contact has already been made with the manager himself. Club general manager Jose Angel Sanchez is said to be driving the push for Mourinho's appointment.
According to The Athletic, the 63-year-old also has a strong advocate in president Florentino Pérez and is regarded as the preferred candidate to return to the Real Madrid dugout next summer, 13 years after his last spell.
Mourinho is reportedly open to the move but has outlined two conditions: he wants "full control" and a "major say in transfers" before committing to a return to the Bernabéu.
Return to Real Madrid? Reports claim Mourinho has a release clause.
José Mourinho has stopped short of guaranteeing he will remain Benfica manager beyond the current campaign. When asked if he would still be in charge of the Portuguese record champions for the 2026/27 season, he replied: "I can't say. How can I confirm something like that? It doesn't just depend on me."
He added, "A manager is part of a club's structure, just like any other staff member or a journalist in an editorial office. You're a journalist at 'A Bola'. Can you guarantee you'll still be there in ten years? Maybe you want to, but you can't." Mourinho concluded, "Of course I can't guarantee anything," though he stressed, "There's nothing from Real Madrid!"
According to The Athletic, Mourinho has a €3 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2027—a fee Real Madrid could activate with ease.