Former England international Brian Deane has urged Hackney to exercise extreme caution as some of the Premier League’s biggest vultures begin to circle the Middlesbrough star. With Boro facing another season in the second tier following a narrow 1-0 play-off final defeat against Hull City, the midfielder is expected to be one of the summer's most sought-after homegrown talents.

Deane, speaking via the home of world cup 2026 tickets, expressed concern that the wrong move could kill the youngster's momentum. "It's a difficult one because he's still a young man. I feel that for his trajectory, perhaps being tested at the next level would be good for him personally, but he has to be careful which club he goes to for his development," Deane told Ticombo. "If he goes to the wrong club, then he might not get the game time that he needs to make that next step. So wherever he goes, if he does go, then it's got to be a thought-out decision."



