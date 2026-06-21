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In-demand Hayden Hackney sent ‘wrong club’ transfer warning amid Man Utd links - with Middlesbrough playmaker urged to be ‘careful’ as Premier League interest builds
Avoid ‘wrong club’ trap warns Deane
Former England international Brian Deane has urged Hackney to exercise extreme caution as some of the Premier League’s biggest vultures begin to circle the Middlesbrough star. With Boro facing another season in the second tier following a narrow 1-0 play-off final defeat against Hull City, the midfielder is expected to be one of the summer's most sought-after homegrown talents.
Deane, speaking via the home of world cup 2026 tickets, expressed concern that the wrong move could kill the youngster's momentum. "It's a difficult one because he's still a young man. I feel that for his trajectory, perhaps being tested at the next level would be good for him personally, but he has to be careful which club he goes to for his development," Deane told Ticombo. "If he goes to the wrong club, then he might not get the game time that he needs to make that next step. So wherever he goes, if he does go, then it's got to be a thought-out decision."
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The Michael Carrick connection at Old Trafford
Despite the warnings, the lure of Old Trafford remains strong, especially with Michael Carrick reportedly playing a key role in Manchester United’s pursuit. The former United legend has managed Hackney for three seasons and is championing the move as a way to bolster the Red Devils' midfield. Carrick’s belief in the youngster's ability to settle in the Premier League is a major factor in United's interest.
Deane acknowledged the midfielder's importance to Boro, comparing his role to that of a tactician on the field. "Obviously, Boro have been magnificent with him in the team. He's the guy who gets on the ball, he's like the quarterback and him being there for another season would put them in a position where perhaps they are going to be challenging. Do Boro take the risk of keeping him and not being able to come to an agreement on his contract? And if that is a risk, do they say, okay, we're going to have to let him go? If he goes to one of the big clubs, is there an opportunity for him to come back on loan?"
Everton emerging as a stable alternative
While United offer the bright lights of European contention, Everton have emerged as a potential destination where Hackney might find a more guaranteed path to the starting XI. With the Toffees moving into a new stadium just last season and seeking stability, Deane believes the Merseyside club could offer the perfect environment for a player of Hackney’s profile to continue his education at the highest level.
"Everton is a very stable club. I think that in terms of their recruitment, being able to offer a stable environment for a player who's developing, who's a very good player, they would offer that," Deane noted. "Again, under David Moyes, they're made sure that they've steadily transitioned into the new stadium, and that's gone quite smoothly. So it would definitely be the kind of club where you could see a young player like that at."
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Prioritising development over the paycheck
As Middlesbrough prepare to entertain offers following their failure to secure promotion, the playmaker must decide if he is ready to fight for his place in a star-studded squad or if a stepping-stone move is more beneficial.
Deane concluded by emphasising that the decision must be right for both the player and the club. "Whoever's helping him make these decisions need to take a lot of consideration, not just the money... The money will come anyway. It's just making sure that it's the right decision for him and Middlesbrough. Forget about all the other clubs, the club has got to be the right thing, otherwise you'd stay put if you're him."