'Even at 80% fit, he has to start!' - Micah Richards urges Thomas Tuchel to drop Noni Madueke and names England star who should replace him against Mexico

The Three Lions were made to sweat in their round-of-32 clash with DR Congo, eventually coming from behind to win 2-1 and punch their ticket into the last 16. However, the performance left much to be desired, particularly in the wide areas, where England looked disjointed and lacking in ideas.

Asked what changes Tuchel needs to make, Richards told the BBC: "He needs to sort out the right-back area and decide which wingers he wants to play. I think [Marcus] Rashford didn't really live up to expectations, and [Anthony] Gordon did really well on that left-hand side when he came on. But if Saka is fit, Saka has to start – it's as simple as that. Even if he's 80 per cent fit, he has to start."