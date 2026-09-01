Harvey Elliott confirms Liverpool exit as winger touches down in Spain to seal Valencia loan

Elliott, who has struggled to find a regular place in Andoni Iraola’s plans at Anfield, is looking to revitalise his career in La Liga after a difficult period that included a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villalast term. With the transfer deadline looming at 11pm, the former Fulham prodigy was spotted arriving at the airport, ready to undergo medical tests and sign his contract with the historic Spanish club.

The midfielder has not featured in a single matchday squad for the Reds this season, signaling that his immediate future lies elsewhere. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Valencia, Elliott expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, stating: "I'm truly grateful for this opportunity. I'm going to play my best here. I know the club's history and I know it demands a lot of hard work. I'm going to give everything I have for Valencia. To be fair, it all happened pretty fast. I was just waiting for the call and made sure I was ready to come here and play, which is exactly what I'm doing. I'm here now and looking forward to the weekend."