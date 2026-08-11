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Harry Maguire urges Man Utd to carry momentum into new season under Michael Carrick
Red Devils build momentum
United are preparing for their first full season under permanent head coach Carrick, who was officially appointed in May following an impressive conclusion to the 2025-26 campaign. Since Carrick took charge in January, no team in the Premier League has won more games (12) or scored more goals (33) than United. The Red Devils' pre-season preparations have continued to gather pace following wins over Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid alongside a 1-1 draw against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.
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Defender highlights tactical growth
Maguire believes accumulating the most Premier League points since Carrick's arrival must serve as the team's primary benchmark heading into the new season.
Speaking to the club's official media, the 33-year-old defender highlighted the importance of maintaining their positive momentum while refining new tactical approaches throughout pre-season: "If we can continue that momentum, that would be great. We had the most Premier League points since he joined, so that will be our aim this season.
"But we will have new ideas and new ways of playing. There will be different tactics that the manager wants to see from us. We played well in a lot of games but could have played even better. We understand that as players.
"We've been working hard on that during pre-season, and I think you are going to see a lot better performances from us this season."
Full break aids preparation
Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave Maguire out of the England squad for this summer's World Cup proved to be a blessing in disguise, allowing him to complete a full pre-season schedule. The centre-back enjoyed an impressive run under Carrick since the turn of the year, winning more Premier League duels (44) than any of his team-mates.
Maguire also feels his physical condition is sharpening while welcoming the return of players who recently represented their countries on the global stage. He added: "I feel like you improve your fitness every week that goes by during pre-season. It's been nice to go straight into a 60-minute game and be able to build myself up.
"I am pleased with the way it's gone. As a team, I think we're in a really good position. We're all fit and looking strong. It's great to have all the players back from the World Cup. It makes our squad even stronger and improves the competition for places and that is the way it should be at this club."
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Crucial opening fixtures await
United kick off their Premier League campaign on August 22 with a trip to newly-promoted Hull City, one of Maguire's former clubs. They then face a demanding opening schedule requiring early consistency against Ipswich Town, Everton, Manchester City, and Fulham before the September international break.
Maguire emphasised the importance of securing maximum points from the opening fixture to avoid falling behind in the top-flight race: "In the Premier League, you always want a good start. You don't want to be playing catch-up in the Premier League because there are so many good teams. There are no given games. When you play against anyone, you've got to go out there and fight for the three points because you know the following week it is going to be just as tough, and that is part and parcel of the Premier League."
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