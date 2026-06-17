Harry Kane gets second chance from penalty spot before matching Gary Lineker's World Cup record as England take lead against Croatia

The drama began less than 10 minutes into the contest when Noni Madueke was caught by a clumsy challenge from Luka Modric inside the area. The referee, Clement Turpin, had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, giving England a golden opportunity to seize early control of the game.

Kane stepped up but saw his initial effort, which followed a characteristic stuttered run-up, saved brilliantly by Dominik Livakovic. While the Croatian players celebrated clearing the rebound, a VAR review intervened. Replays showed that Livakovic had strayed off his line prematurely, while Josko Gvardiol was also flagged for encroachment.