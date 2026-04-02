Harry Kane making Bayern Munich sweat on his fitness as Real Madrid Champions League showdown looms

Bayern face a nervous wait regarding the availability of Kane for their return to domestic action this weekend. The 32-year-old was forced to sit out England's recent friendly against Japan, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Three Lions, with the FA describing the move as a precaution due to a "slight injury". Despite the initial optimism, the situation has become more complex as the striker returned to Bavaria. According to Sky Sports in Germany, Kane has shown discomfort in his ankle significant enough to require rest, and is expected to miss the match against Freiburg on Saturday.