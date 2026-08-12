Backup for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich eye surprise Premier League striker despite transfer freeze

The Bavarian giants are looking to bolster their front line and have reportedly identified Thiago as the ideal candidate to support Kane. According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Bayern has expressed serious interest in the Brentford striker and has already initiated preliminary talks regarding a potential move to the Bundesliga.

The need for a specialist backup has become more pressing following the departure of Nicolas Jackson, who returned to Chelsea after his loan spell in Munich. While Kane remains the undisputed focal point of the attack, the lack of a natural replacement has forced the club to reconsider their stance on new arrivals.



