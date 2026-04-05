Hansi Flick explains Lamine Yamal's angry reaction after Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid with late Robert Lewandowski winner

Speaking after the game, Flick was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a rift or deeper tactical issue. The German tactician insisted that the frustration was born purely out of the player's high personal standards. He told reporters: "It is normal that he is angry, because he has tried a lot and has not achieved the goal, and he has had many opportunities."

In his post-match interview with DAZN, Flick went further to clarify that there are no lasting issues within the squad. "He was a bit upset. It's normal. He wants to score goals and give assists. They are consequences of the game. It was because we didn't play well. We talked in the locker room and everything is fine. It’s an emotional game," the former Bayern Munich manager added.