AFP
'Didn't affect us!' - Goncalo Ramos aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal thrive without veteran superstar in Denmark victory
Ramos steps up in Copenhagen
Portugal delivered a resounding 4-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, proving their resilience amidst significant off-field drama. The Selecao produced a dominant display in Copenhagen to consolidate their grip on first place in the group and extend their perfect record under new manager Jorge Jesus.
The build-up to the match was entirely overshadowed by the departure of Ronaldo. The 41-year-old stormed out of the national team setup on Wednesday after learning he would be benched for a second consecutive fixture.
Despite the media circus surrounding their former captain, the team remained completely focused. Ramos led the line flawlessly, contributing a goal with a trademark outside-of-the-boot finish alongside an assist, ensuring the veteran forward's absence was barely felt on the pitch.
- AFP
'External issues do not influence us'
Speaking to RTP after the final whistle, Ramos made it clear that the squad was utterly unfazed by the sudden exit of their all-time top scorer. "This situation didn't affect us," the AC Milan striker declared. "External issues do not influence the importance of today's game. We want to win every match, and today we did just that."
The forward was eager to credit the tactical changes introduced by their new manager for the squad's impressive attacking fluidity. "The new coach helps a lot," Ramos added. "We have clearer ideas, we know exactly where each teammate is, both in defence and attack.
"I really like playing like this, it greatly suits the way I play. Recovering balls in the opponent's midfield always brings us closer to scoring and creating danger."
A new era under Jesus
The transition away from Ronaldo appears to be gathering pace, with Jesus firmly stamping his authority on the squad. The manager was equally quick to dismiss any lingering doubts about squad harmony following the midweek controversy.
"The things that happen don't separate the group; they haven't separated us and they won't separate us," Jesus said after the game. He insisted that the convincing nature of the performance should be the main talking point, describing the high-quality, four-goal display as "more important than everything that happened."
Meanwhile, Ramos is seizing his opportunity to become Portugal's undisputed focal point in attack. Having now scored against both Norway and Denmark, the striker expressed satisfaction with his growing influence, noting he is simply "happy to solidify my position within the group."
- NurPhoto
Returning home for Norway test
Portugal will look to build on their impressive momentum when they host Norway on Sunday. Returning to home soil at the Dragao stadium, the Selecao aim to maintain their flawless start to the Nations League campaign in front of their own supporters.
With Ramos firing on all cylinders and the squad rallying fully behind Jesus's aggressive tactical approach, the team looks well-equipped to handle the ongoing noise surrounding Ronaldo's exit. A victory in Porto would further validate the manager's bold decisions and edge Portugal one step closer to the tournament's next phase.
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