Cristiano Ronaldo should abandon awkward Portugal cheerleading role - it's time to follow Lionel Messi's lead & retire
Ahead of Portugal's Nations League clash with Wales last week, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked if he considered retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup, to which he responded: "Yes I did. Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I'm a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.
"I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here. I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football. This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games."
Clearly he didn't think hard enough, because he hasn't lived up to that "basic point" in three successive major tournaments. Ronaldo only scored once in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup, and failed to find the net at all in the same number of games at Euro 2024. He hit three goals at the 2026 World Cup in North America, but two of them came in a 5-0 group-stage rout of a poor Uzbekistan side, and the other was a penalty in Portugal's controversial round-of-32 win over Croatia - the only time he touched the ball in the box in his 81 minutes on the pitch.
Ronaldo was completely ineffective in the games against Morocco, France and Spain that ended Portugal's journey at those tournaments. But because he is who he is, the team revolved around him. Everyone else must do everything within their power to get the ball in for Ronaldo to finish, and they must also do his running for him.
There was a time when that approach made sense, because Ronaldo - who, it would be remiss not to highlight, has a phenomenal record of 146 goals in 234 caps - was the most deadly striker on the planet, but it could be argued he hasn't held that unofficial title since 2018. The decline of one of football's true greats has been sad to watch, and it's inexplicable that he is still clinging on to relevance at 41. No one beats Father Time, not even a superhuman athlete like Ronaldo. Fortunately for Portugal fans who acknowledge the fact he is standing in the way of progress, though, it would appear that the new manager of the team will not pander to his ego.
New arrangement
Jorge Jesus worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr last season, and they built up a strong relationship. Ronaldo continued to be the leading man in the side, and finally captured his first Saudi Pro League title, scoring 28 goals along the way.
Portugal came calling for Jesus in the summer after Roberto Martinez's exit, and it was no surprise when the former Benfica boss included Ronaldo in his first squad. "Cristiano is a symbol of Portugal and the national team," Jesus said while explaining the decision, sitting alongside Ronaldo at the Portugal federation's campus ahead of their Nations League opener against Wales.
There was a caveat, though, as he added: "If he will play the games, he is not entitled to that, it is up to the manager to decide." None of Jesus' predecessors would have dared say anything like that in front of Ronaldo, not even Fernando Santos, who did at least have the courage to bench the legendary frontman twice at the 2022 World Cup.
Ronaldo's latest call-up obviously came on a conditional basis, and he made an effort to insist he was fine with the arrangement, albeit with his trademark underlying tone of arrogance. "Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go," he said. "When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go. I will take my suitcase and leave. The Portuguese count on me. That’s why I’m still here… Just look at the numbers, I’m sure you can make some calculations, I’m still doing well. The day they don’t count on me, no problemo, I will leave. I will always be the No.1 fan of this federation."
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar continued: "For me the most important thing is I know what I am. I know what I do to be here, I know what I have done to have the success that I have had. I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired… in 10 years. I’m happy with myself. It doesn’t matter if I play tomorrow, if I’m rested for the next game, for me the most important thing is that I feel good. The people around me, they trust in my work. Focus on the people who love Cristiano, not the people who criticise me, so I am a happy person."
Frustration in Wales win
Ronaldo was probably joking about staying on with Portugal for another ten years, but his new-found humility has been instantly tested. Jesus handed the Al-Nassr forward his record-extending 234th cap against Wales in Lisbon, and Portugal secured a deserved 1-0 victory, with Joao Felix grabbing the winning goal in the first half.
However, overall, it was a night to forget for Ronaldo. He mustered seven shots, only two of which were on target, and missed a glorious opportunity early in the second period, somehow volleying a Ruben Neves cross over the bar from point blank range.
Moments later, Ronaldo did have the ball in the net as he finished coolly after racing onto a Bruno Fernandes pass, but his joy was short lived. The Portugal captain was almost a yard offside and the goal was correctly ruled out.
In the 68th minute, Jesus decided he'd seen enough, and took Ronaldo off for Goncalo Ramos. He left the pitch with an expected assists total of 0.06, zero successful dribbles and defensive contributions, and just 27 touches of the ball in total - the fewest of any of Portugal's starters. If he's not putting away his chances, those statistics cannot be excused.
Jesus was refreshingly honest when pressed on Ronaldo's early withdrawal after the game, as he told Canal 11: "The match demanded this change. There were 25 minutes left and I wanted to bring on a quick player in the first defensive line, capable of pressing the two central defenders. Cris couldn't do it anymore. I knew offensively, he couldn't do much more."
Not needed in Norway
Jesus then delivered a major surprise three days later when leaving Ronaldo out of his lineup for Portugal's trip to Norway. It was anticipated that Ronaldo and Erling Haaland would face off for the first time in their respective careers, but Jesus had no interest in that narrative.
Indeed, Ronaldo never made it onto the pitch - which had not happened in a competitive international fixture for over 18 years. Felix opened the scoring for Portugal before Erling Haaland equalised in the 51st minute, only for Ramos to secure a 2-1 victory for Portugal with a superb chip.
It was by no means a vintage Portugal display without injured Man Utd playmaker Fernandes, but they worked relentlessly to a man to claim the three points against the 2026 World Cup quarter-finalists. Ronaldo was not missed.
He was seen embracing Ramos when the striker came off for Francisco Trincao late on, and generally looked invested in the contest, but headed straight down the tunnel right after the final whistle without going over to Portugal's supporters. Innocent or not, those were not the actions of someone who is conscious about "creating an atmosphere"; Ronaldo will be well aware that everything he does is heavily scrutinised.
Vitinha, Rafael Leao, Neves and Bernardo Silva were also introduced from the bench ahead of Ronaldo, with Jesus admitting that he veered away from his original plan. "I had even agreed with him [Ronaldo] that he would come on in the last half hour, but the match did not require it," the coach told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.
"Goncalo Ramos was playing well, he had scored a goal and had another one ruled out. I felt it was not the right moment to substitute him. It was not to protect him physically, because he was in the condition to play as long as I wanted. The match followed its course and it stopped being the opportune moment to bring on Cris. Instead, another player was necessary to guarantee balance and the result."
Ramos offers more
Jesus did, however, clarify that Ronaldo is still in his plans, with Portugal set to face Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday, before playing Norway on home soil on October 4. "I needed a player with different characteristics, but that doesn't mean he is not an option, on the contrary," he said. "Perhaps now, against Denmark, he will play."
Wales are the weakest team in Portugal's Nations League group, so there wasn't much risk attached for Jesus when starting Ronaldo. However, there is little between Norway and Denmark in terms of quality, as proven when they met last week and Stale Solbakken's side edged a pulsating contest 3-2, thanks to a Haaland brace.
Ramos will never come close to the level Ronaldo reached in his peak years, but the 25-year-old is more useful to Portugal at the moment. The AC Milan record signing harasses opposing centre-backs and cuts off passing lanes; his goal against Norway was a prime example of that as he forced a mistake from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.
He stretches defences with his vertical runs and can also drop deep to hold the ball up and link the play, possessing the pace and physicality that suits Jesus' high intensity style. In stark contrast, Ronaldo now operates purely as a poacher who does minimal work off the ball and waits for service, with Portugal having to shift to a cross-heavy system to maximise his efficiency.
In the biggest matches especially, Ronaldo holds Portugal back. If he could genuinely accept being an occasional impact substitute, then the Sporting CP academy jewel does still have something to offer, because he can still be decisive with his instincts in the box if Portugal ever find themselves chasing a game, but it would still be awkward. Ronaldo's international legacy is so deep that a cheerleader or bit-part role feels beneath him.
Given as much as Messi
The time for Ronaldo to bow out on top has come and gone, but he can still follow the lead of his eternal rival Lionel Messi by retiring from international duty before the countdown to the next major tournament begins. Barcelona icon Messi, who now plies his club trade in MLS with Inter Miami, wound the clock back in spectacular fashion at the last World Cup, registering eight goals and four assists as Argentina made it to their second consecutive final.
It was an injustice that the Golden Ball award for player of the tournament went to Rodri over Messi, mainly because Spain handily beat Argentina in the showpiece. No one was more influential for their country than Messi, who essentially carried a well-past-its-best La Albiceleste squad on his back.
Messi is still an unstoppable match-winner, as Miami fans are still seeing on a weekly basis, so he could have remained Argentina's talismanic leader through to the 2028 Copa America, and perhaps even until the 2030 World Cup. But he ultimately recognised that his cycle had reached its natural end.
"I've given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance," he said when announcing his exit. Unlike Messi, Ronaldo does not have a World Cup winners' medal on his CV, but he has also given his all for Portugal.
There's nothing left for him to prove as the most prolific goalscorer and most-capped player in international football history. He was also integral to Portugal's 2016 Euros success, and their pair of Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.
Ronaldo might still think he can help Portugal's young talents, but they all try to follow the shining example he set in his prime anyway. There's no need for him to compete with them for minutes now. As Jesus said, Ronaldo will always be a Portugal "symbol" and he'd get the appreciation he craves by stepping back rather than clinging on.
Doesn't owe the FPF
Ronaldo's situation is unique, though. It's likely that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) pleaded with him to carry on after the World Cup, because he is the face of the national team brand.
Everything is built around him. With an unmatched global audience, the FPF feeds on Ronaldo's commercial power and relies on him for international exposure. Ronaldo's presence alone attracts business partners and broadcasting deals; he's their primary economic engine and his name holds more weight than the national team itself.
It has been estimated that the FPF could face a plunge of 45% in annual revenue when Ronaldo hangs up his boots, with Daniel Sa, executive director of the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Administration (IPAM), telling the Lusa News Agency over the summer: "It will be a tragedy when he leaves, because people still don't grasp the media attention that will be lost. We'll be falling down a high-speed escalator."
No one is going to force Ronaldo out because his footballing powers have waned, including Jesus. The decision has to come from him. Ronaldo could easily keep doing well at Al-Nassr for another two or three years, and hit his 1,000 career goal target, without the burden of criticism that has followed him for years with Portugal.
Sticking around does nothing for his legacy. Ronaldo's place will never be on the bench, he's achieved too much in the sport. He doesn't owe anything to Portugal from a financial standpoint either after fuelling 23 years of growth for the FPF. For too long, Ronaldo has been ridiculed for refusing to let go as age has caught up with him. The moment he does, he will be celebrated as one of the finest players to ever grace the game, and the relief will outweigh any feelings of guilt or regret.