Leave my mark! Skipper Bremer sets sights on European glory to cement Juventus legacy

Gleison Bremer declared his intention to write his name into Juventus history ahead of their UEFA Europa League opener against NEC Nijmegen at the Allianz Stadium. The Brazilian center-back spoke to UEFA.com on the eve of the fixture to outline the squad's European ambitions.

As captain, Bremer emphasized the team's desire to launch a strong continental campaign under head coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Bianconeri aim to make a powerful early statement in the competition.