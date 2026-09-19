'They're my kryptonite!' – Gian Piero Gasperini makes honest Inter Milan admission before showdown

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini declared his side's ambition to compete on equal terms with Inter Milan ahead of their high-profile clash at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi boss acknowledged the reigning champions as the benchmark for Italian football following their domestic dominance and European finals.

Despite admitting Inter remain objectively superior in terms of squad depth and consistent results, Gasperini expressed satisfaction with Roma's progress.

He stressed that evaluating genuine Scudetto ambition requires waiting until twenty matchdays pass.