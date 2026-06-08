Germany's 2026 World Cup knockout path: Potential opponents after the group stage and the route to the final

With 48 teams competing in this World Cup for the first time, all group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage, along with the eight best third-placed sides. That alone significantly cuts the risk of Germany crashing out in the group phase, as happened in 2018 and 2022.

If Germany top their group, they will face one of the third-placed teams from Groups A, B, C, D or F in the round of 32. Should the DFB side survive that first knockout round, the winner of Group I—possibly France or Norway—would await them in the round of 16. If the favourites progress, Germany would then face the Netherlands or Morocco. Should Julian Nagelsmann's side reach the semi-finals, Spain could await.

Finishing second, however, would mean facing the runners-up from Group I, likely France, Senegal, Norway or Iraq.

In the round of 16, Brazil could await. The quarter-finals might then pit Germany against Thomas Tuchel's England. A semi-final would probably feature Portugal or the reigning champions Argentina.

Here is an overview of all possible matches after the group stage: