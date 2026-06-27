AFP
Manuel Neuer defiantly denies he's to blame for Ecuador defeat as German pundits and press pile on veteran goalkeeper
Neuer rejects responsibility after costly defeat
Neuer brushed aside suggestions that he was at fault for Germany's decisive goal in their 2-1 defeat to Ecuador. Asked whether he accepted responsibility for Gonzalo Plata's 77th-minute winner, the 40-year-old gave a blunt response, insisting he was not to blame. The goal came after Plata got in front of Jonathan Tah to convert from close range following a knockdown inside the box. Neuer appeared hesitant as the ball travelled across the area, prompting widespread criticism of his positioning and decision-making after the match.
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Neuer and Nagelsmann defend the goalkeeper's role
Neuer stood by his actions and explained why he believed his positioning was correct.
"Anyone who's ever played goalkeeper knows that's how I have to position myself in relation to the ball," Neuer said after the game. "I simply wanted to catch it, that would have been the safest solution. If I'd started grabbing the ball at chest level, it might have been an own goal."
When asked if he took responsibility for the goal, he emphatically replied: "No."
Nagelsmann also defended his captain after the defeat, saying: "There hasn't been a single game where the goalkeeper really had to perform. We need to defend that differently beforehand. It's an extremely thankless situation for a goalkeeper."
Pressure grows over Germany's goalkeeping decision
Despite Neuer's confidence, criticism has continued to grow. Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus questioned the veteran's display, arguing that he approached the decisive moment too cautiously.
"He goes there too tentatively. He was was too timid, that is not the Neuer we know," he stated, as quoted by Waz.
The scrutiny extends beyond a single mistake. Neuer has conceded four goals in three group-stage matches, with the first shot on target in each game beating him. His return as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper after a two-year international absence has also reignited debate, particularly after Oliver Baumann impressed during the qualifying campaign and the final warm-up match against the United States before being dropped.
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Nagelsmann faces increasing scrutiny
Nagelsmann has publicly backed Neuer, but the debate over Germany's goalkeeping hierarchy is unlikely to disappear. With the round of 32 approaching, every decision regarding the veteran goalkeeper will be under increasing scrutiny. So far, the coach has shown no signs of changing his stance, although pressure from pundits and the media will likely continue to mount following Germany's defeat to Ecuador.