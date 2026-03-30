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Gary Lineker tells Mikel Arteta he's employing 'Sir Alex Ferguson' tactic as clutch of Arsenal regulars withdraw from international duty
Arteta channels his inner Ferguson?
The race for the Premier League crown is entering its final stretch, and Lineker believes Arteta is using every trick in the book to ensure his side stays ahead. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former England striker noted the similarities between the Spaniard's current management of his squad and the infamous methods used by legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ferguson was famously protective of his players during international windows, often applying pressure to ensure key figures avoided unnecessary friendly matches. Lineker sees a pattern emerging at the Emirates, stating: "Interestingly a couple of Arsenal players have pulled out of this squad now. Both [Bukayo] Saka and Declan Rice have gone. They joined people like [William] Saliba and Gabriel and one or two other players. I think Arteta is playing a Sir Alex role here."
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Ten players return to north London
The scale of the injury crisis at Arsenal has raised eyebrows across the division. The numbers jumped significantly over the weekend, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi becoming the 10th Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty. The RFEF confirmed the playmaker was returning to London due to discomfort in his right knee, choosing not to risk him for their clash with Egypt. Zubimendi joins a lengthy list that includes pivotal starters like Saliba, Gabriel, and Saka, as well as the England winger's team-mates Rice and Madueke. Although the club maintains these are legitimate fitness concerns, the withdrawals arrive right before a crucial FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton and a looming title showdown with Manchester City.
Pressure on the players
Lineker, who earned 80 caps for England, admitted that while managers often pull the strings, the final decision frequently rests with the individuals in the dressing room. However, he acknowledged the immense pressure exerted by club coaches to stay at home during non-competitive windows. "All managers have done that but generally it’s down to the players," Lineker added. "The manager would always pressure you to pull out of friendlies in particular. It happened to me a couple of times and on both occasions I said no chance."
Even with City still retaining a game in hand, Arsenal's current nine-point advantage at the top of the table means the stakes have never been higher. The north London side recently suffered a setback in the Carabao Cup final against Pep Guardiola’s men, a result that served as a stern reminder of the thin margins at the top of the game. Maintaining a fully fit squad for the run-in is clearly Arteta's top priority.
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Shearer defends the Gunners’ logic
While Lineker was quick to point out the tactical nature of the withdrawals, Alan Shearer offered a more sympathetic view of the situation. The Premier League's all-time record goalscorer suggested it is only logical for title-chasing players to manage their workload when history is on the line. "It’s not surprising, it happens and it goes on. You’ve got to look at it from his point of view, the club’s point of view. I guess they’re looking at it and trying to make history," Shearer noted. For Arteta, having his walking wounded recover in the controlled environment of London Colney rather than traveling across the globe could be the difference between ending Arsenal's 22-year title drought or falling at the final hurdle once again.