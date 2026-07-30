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Fulham & Real Madrid agree €50m double deal as two young stars set to reunite with Alvaro Arbeloa at Premier League side
Arbeloa raids La Fabrica for €50m duo
The deal for Garcia is the headline move, with Fulham agreeing to pay €40m for 70 per cent of the player's rights. This structure allows Real Madrid to retain a stake in the forward's future, a common practice for the Spanish giants when offloading top academy graduates.
In addition to Garcia, Fulham are closing in on Palacios, another highly-rated youth product. The Premier League side will pay between €8m and €10m for 70 per cent of his rights. According to Marca, the agreement for Gonzalo is considered complete, while the final details for Palacios are expected to be finalised in the coming hours.£50 bonus
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Why Garcia is leaving the Bernabeu
Despite impressing and scoring in a pre-season friendly against Leganes, Garcia found his path to the first team blocked by elite competition. The potential arrival of Yan Diomande, combined with Endrick returning from his loan spell at Lyon, left little room for the 22-year-old striker to earn regular minutes.
Garcia was already keen to leave his boyhood club this summer in search of a project that guarantees him a starring role. Having scored 30 goals in 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, his pedigree as a finisher is well established. Arbeloa’s presence at Fulham proved to be the deciding factor, with the manager determined to build a team around a player he knows intimately from their time together in the Spanish capital.
Palacios joins the London revolution
Palacios also arrives in London with a burgeoning reputation after a stellar campaign in the Spanish third tier. The midfielder had already decided it was time to leave Castilla to test himself at a higher level. While he received several offers from across Europe, the chance to work under Arbeloa again in the Premier League was an opportunity too good to turn down.
The statistics back up the excitement surrounding Palacios' arrival. He finished last season as the second-highest scorer in Group 1 of the Primera RFEF, having notched 16 goals and providing five assists. This clinical edge from midfield makes him a unique asset for Arbeloa’s system.
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Real Madrid’s strategic transfer policy
By retaining 30 per cent of the rights for both Garcia and Palacios, Real Madrid ensure they will profit substantially from any future sale or have a more affordable route to re-sign the players should they develop into world-class talents.
The departure of these two stars also signals a wider clearout in Madrid's attacking department. With the first-team squad currently experiencing a surplus of offensive talent, other names like Franco Mastantuono have also been linked with move away, specifically to Serie A.
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