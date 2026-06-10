From 'hell' to playoff hero: Youssoufa Moukoko's turbulent year after finally leaving BVB

The 2026 World Cup kicks off this week, officially succeeding the 2022 tournament. Just three and a half years ago—though it feels like an eternity—the DFB side exited Qatar at the group stage. Hansi Flick was at the helm, pre-tournament debate raged over the rainbow armband, and a shock defeat to Japan followed. Afterwards, an embarrassing documentary for the DFB coach surfaced, complete with a 'grey geese' motivational video.
On the positive side, Qatar also saw Germany field its youngest-ever World Cup player, Youssoufa Moukoko. Having turned 18 only weeks earlier, the then Borussia Dortmund forward got a few minutes on the pitch. For Moukoko, that World Cup appearance, his wonderkid status and the surrounding hype now also feel like ancient history. At his current club in Denmark, he at least capped a challenging season with a personal highlight.